Hurry up as auction on PM mementoes ends today

NEW DELHI: Only a few hours are left to grab the memorable souvenirs as the sixth edition of the e-auction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mementoes ends on Thursday evening.

With about 600 souvenirs gifted to Modi by different individuals and institutions, the auction was launched on September 17.

On the top of the list of memorabilia in high demand are lustrous bronze souvenirs—conch shell—bearing an image of Anantashayana Vishnu presented by the Lakshadweep ex-Servicemen, a silver Veena (stringed instrument), an exquisite golden metal oval cup with engraving of ‘G20 Bharat 2023’, a sword, and a set of Trishul and Dumru.

As per the details available on the bidding portal, the conch received 54 bids, and the highest bid is of Rs 28,700, while its base price is Rs 11,000.

At least 52 bidders have shown interest in buying the silver souvenir. The reserve price for the artefact is Rs 1.65 lakh, and the highest price quoted is Rs 2.01 lakh.

With 51 bids, the memento of G20 stands at third place in the list of most sought after gifts of Modi. The highest bid quoted for the article is Rs 25,000 against the base price of Rs 3,900. The majestic metallic sword has also drawn 51 quotes including the highest bids of Rs 38,400 however the reserve price is Rs 16,500.

Total number of bids for the Trishul-Dumru combo received thus far is 49. The highest quote is Rs 13,400 against the base price of Rs 3,900.