Jharkhand polls: PM Modi to hit campaign trail with rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa on Nov 4

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa on November 4. According to BJP sources, Home Minister Amit Shah will also arrive on November 2 and review poll preparations with state party leaders on November 2. He will also address three rallies in Dhalbhumgarh, Simaria and Barkatha on November 3.

Notably, those will be the first ever poll rallies of Shah and Modi after the announcement of Assembly polls in Jharkhand. The state unit has planned six election rallies led by Modi.

According to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also BJP’s election in-charge for Jharkhand, the election will bring a “new dawn” to the state and end the existing “loot raaj” on November 23.

“Amit Shah will hold three election rallies in Jharkhand on November 3, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have two rallies at Chaibasa and Garhwa on November 4,” said Chouhan, talking to mediapersons at the state party headquarters in Ranchi.

“The ‘loot ka raaj’ will end and good governance will prevail here in Jharkhand,” he said, adding, “PM Modi will bring a new dawn to the state. Darkness will be dispelled and lotus will bloom.”

Chouhan said that when BJP comes to power, a proposal will be introduced in the first cabinet meeting to fill up the vacant posts.

“We will provide Rs 2,100 to sisters on the 11th of every month. Gas cylinder will be given every month for Rs 500 and two gas cylinders will be given free during festivals,” he said.