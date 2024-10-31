Maharashtra polls: CM Shinde refuses to leave fight against Raj Thackeray’s son

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is playing hardball with the BJP through Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar’s candidature in Mahim Dadar constituency against MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son. Shinde gave AB form to Sarvankar, who has also refused to pull out of the contest.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the BJP wants to throw its weight behind Raj Thackeray’s son, Amit Thackeray. He said that Raj Thackeray has always extended support to the BJP during the crisis.

“It is our responsibility to support Amit Thackeray. Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar should withdraw his candidature,” Fadnavis said.

A political analyst said, “Shinde is playing hard ball to negotiate with the BJP. He made the Shiv Sena candidate in Mahim official by giving the AB form to Sarvankar.”

Sarvankar appealed to Raj Thackeray that injustice should not be done with him, saying MNS should support his candidature in Mahim.

“Had Balasaheb been here today, he would not have asked me to vacate the seat for his relatives. I have been in politics for the last 40 years and got elected three times,” he said.

“Raj Thackeray is a big leader and he understands the relationship between a leader and his workers. I urge him to support me,” he added.