Man arrested for raping speech-impaired woman in WB

KOLKATA: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 40-year-old speech-impaired woman with mental health challenges in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police confirmed on Thursday.

According to a senior police officer, the accused was apprehended on Wednesday after the victim’s family members caught him and handed him over to the authorities.

The family members of the woman alleged that the man had lured her to an abandoned house in Kultali after she stepped out of her home and then raped her.

Following the arrest, the accused was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody.

One of the woman’s family members claimed that a local panchayat member had offered Rs 2 lakh as compensation to settle the case, but the offer was refused.

Earlier in October, Kultali and nearby Joynagar experienced unrest after the alleged abduction, rape, and murder of a nine-year-old girl. Her body was discovered just hours after she was reported missing.