Patna Diary: Nadda to visit Bihar for Chhath festival on Nov 7

Nadda to visit Bihar for Chhath festival on Nov 7

BJP national president J P Nadda’s visit to Bihar on November 7 on the occasion of Chhath festival has heated up political temperature in the state. His visit assumes significance in the wake of a meeting of NDA allies chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar recently in which he expressed his strong displeasure over some sensitive issues raised by coalition party leaders. Nadda is scheduled to meet Nitish and also accompany him during visit to some of the ‘Chhath’ Ghats in Patna. Nitish’s JD(U) has said that communal harmony will be maintained and the government will not compromise on the issue.

Govt begins work on ‘Bihar Vision 2024’

Bihar government has started working on ‘Bihar Vision 2024’ in line with PM Narendra Modi’s call to make India a developed nation by 2047. The government has asked all departments to prepare ‘Bihar Vision 2047’ documents with a view to playing a significant role in achieving the goal. The departments will prepare vision documents to accelerate the execution of various development schemes so that the state could also emerge as a developed economy by 2047. A meeting of all heads was held under chairmanship of state chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena.

Support for government on ending child marriages

Different voluntary organisations have extended their full support to the Bihar government on ending the child marriages in the state by 2030. Representatives of organisations like Just ‘Rights For Children’ Alliance, Association for Voluntary Action, Prayas JAC Society and others at an event organised in Patna deliberated upon the measures taken by the government and civil society to end child marriages in the state. They hailed the landmark judgement of the SC on October 18 on child marriages. Panchayati Raj issued a notification asking district magistrates to involve panchayat representatives in stopping the prevalent social evil.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com