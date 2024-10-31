PM Modi continues tradition, celebrates Diwali 2024 with BSF personnel in Gujarat’s Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers today by visiting security personnel stationed in Gujarat’s Kachchh, extending festive greetings to them. Dressed in Army uniform, visuals showed him offering sweets to the soldiers.

Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has marked Diwali with soldiers in various locations, beginning with Siachen that year, followed by visits to Punjab's border, Sumdo in Himachal Pradesh , Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector, Uttarakhand’s Harsil , Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, Rajasthan's Longewala , Kashmir's Nowshera , Kargil , and last year in Himachal’s Lepcha.

In his first Diwali visit as Prime Minister in 2014, Modi told soldiers in Siachen that India’s 125 crore citizens could celebrate the festival because of the soldiers' dedication at the border. He added that he was there as a representative of their families back home.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation with Diwali wishes, extending his hopes for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life for everyone.

"Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha," PM Modi said on X