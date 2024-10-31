President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend Diwali greetings

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali on October 31.

In a post on X President, Murmu wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

President Murmu said that Diwali is a festival of happiness and enthusiasm, noting that the festival symbolises the victory of knowledge over ignorance and good over evil.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, we should illuminate our conscience, adopt virtues of love and compassion, and promote social harmony," she added.