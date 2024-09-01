Nation

Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils prototype version of Vande Bharat sleeper coach

The train is expected to be open for passenger operation in the next three months.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the foundation stone laying of standard and Broad Gauge rolling stock manufacturing facility, Sunday.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the foundation stone laying of standard and Broad Gauge rolling stock manufacturing facility, Sunday.Photo | PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach here at the BEML's facility.

The coach will undergo rigorous trials and tests in 10 days before rolling it out on the track for further testing, Vaishnaw told reporters.

The train is expected to be open for passenger operation in the next three months, he added.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for a new Vande Bharat manufacturing facility on the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) premises.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Vande Bharat sleeper coach

