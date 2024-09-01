Must make all efforts to change 'culture of adjournments' in courts: President Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that efforts need to be made to change the "culture of adjournments" in courts to ensure swift justice.

Addressing the valedictory event of the two-day National Conference of the District Judiciary here, she said that the pendency of court cases is a big challenge for "all of us".

"All possible efforts need to be made to change the culture of adjournments in courts," she said.

Murmu said all judges of the country have the responsibility to protect justice.

She said common people's stress level increases in courtroom settings, a phenomenon she coined as "Black court syndrome," and suggested it be studied.

She also expressed happiness over the increase in the number of women judicial officers. Murmu also released a flag and insignia of the Supreme Court during the programme held at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Sunday said the fact that only 6. 7 per cent court infrastructure at the district level is female-friendly needs to be changed.

"We must without any question, change the fact that only 6.7 per cent of our court infrastructure at the district level is female-friendly. Is this acceptable today in a nation where at the basic level of recruitment in some states over 60 or 70 per cent of the recruits are women? Our focus areas are on increasing accessibility measures which can be understood by carrying out infrastructural audits," he said.

"Axiomatically, we must also ensure that our courts provide a safe and accommodating environment for all members of our society, particularly for groups such as women and other vulnerable groups such as persons with disability, members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and people across the socio-economic landscape," the CJI added.

The event was also attended by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal and Justice Surya Kant.