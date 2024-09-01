Security tightened in Mumbai ahead of opposition protest over Shivaji statue collapse

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have tightened security in the area in response to the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) call for a protest march following the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue.

The MVA will hold a protest march from Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India. Police and other security personnel have been deployed throughout the city.

A 35-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district collapsed on August 26. It had been unveiled on December 4 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of Navy Day celebrations, which were held in Sindhudurg for the first time.