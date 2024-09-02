Chandigarh Diary | CM joins new Governor in shrines’ visit

In a rare gesture of bonhomie, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Golden Temple and Durgiana Mandir and paid obeisance with their families. Mann welcomed the new governor, expressing hope that the state would benefit from his rich administrative experience. He envisioned both would work within their jurisdictions and ensure that Punjab witnesses holistic growth. Mann refused to respond to any political questions. This joint visit to the Golden Temple comes ahead of the monsoon session of the Assembly.

MLA razes foundation stone he laid 2 yrs ago

AAP MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Bassi Gogi has become a favorite among the Opposition in Punjab after the ruling party legislator demolished the foundation stone of a pipeline project to be built as part of the Rs 650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation. Gogi himself had laid the foundation stone in 2022. He lashed out saying the project has been marred by ‘multiple delays’. Congress, BJP and Akali Dal leaders didn’t miss the opportunity to take a jibe at the ruling party; senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia praised Gogi for exposing the government while Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for his ‘uncompromising stance.’

Bhajji writes to Union mins, West Bengal CM

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has become ‘suddenly active’ recently, meeting both Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda and Union power and urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the expansion of health facilities at BBMB hospital in Talwara. Additionally, the former Indian cricketer wrote an open letter to the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the delay in justice for the Kolkata rape-murder victim. ‘Bhajji’ had remained low profile in the past, abstaining from taking part in AAP protests demanding the release of jailed party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

