Four held for assault of elderly Muslim man on train; granted bail within hours

Four men held for assaulting an elderly Muslim man named Haji Ashraf Maniyar on a moving train in Maharashtra's Nashik area were granted bail after a few hours of their arrest on Monday.

The men were arrested after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, a group of men including the arrested accused are seen brutally assaulting the 70-year-old man, verbally abusing him and even hurling rape threats at him.

According to reports, the men punched the victim in the face, chest, and stomach, hurled abuses, snatched his phone, and recorded the assault on multiple devices before posting it on social media. The men reportedly also threatened the victim that he would be "thrown out of the train."

The reason for the attack was reported as the "suspicion that the elderly man was carrying beef with him."

The Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) had registered an FIR in the case on the complaint of the victim. However, according to media reports, the police refused to include in the FIR charges of hate crime, mob attack, robbery and attempt to murder even at the demand of the victim. This led to the court sending the accused on bail by setting a bail amount of just Rs 15,000. Besides, most of the men involved in the crime are still at large.