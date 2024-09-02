Madhya Pradesh: Murder accused found hanging in police custody in Morena

BHOPAL: A 31-year-old scheduled caste man taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly murdering his brother-in-law eight months back was found hanging to death inside the lock-up of the Civil Lines police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Sunday.

Balkrishna Jatav alias Sunny was found hanging from a cloth tied to a window inside the police station’s lock-up at around 5.30 am, senior administrative and police officials said in Morena district.

Hailing from the neighbouring Gwalior district, Sunny was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing brother-in-law Ashok Jatav near Savitapur canal in Morena district eight months ago. After sustained investigations into the December 2023 killing, the police had taken Sunny into custody for the killing. Sunny has reportedly been accused in 4-5 other cases also in the past.

Coming to know about Sunny’s death in police custody, SP of Morena district Samir Saurabh rushed to the Civil Lines police station and immediately placed the police station’s in-charge, a head constable and a constable under suspension, additional SP (ASP) Arvind Thakur said.

According to Morena district police higher-ups, Sunny prima facie died by suicide. With the deceased man’s family and others gathering outside the police station, heavy police were deployed to avert any volatile situation.