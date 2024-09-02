Tejashwi dares Nitish to clear stand on quota

PATNA: RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday challenged Janata Dal (United) leaders to clarify their stance on inclusion of reservation in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

Addressing workers of the party while taking part in day-long sit-in agitation, Tejashwi said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) should tell people whether they are in favour of putting reservation in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution or not.

The 9th Schedule includes a list of state and central laws that can’t be challenged in the court. RJD has been demanding nation-wide caste census and inclusion of Bihar’s 65% reservation increase in the 9th Schedule to give benefits to deprived sections of the society. He alleged BJP leaders were celebrating when Bihar was denied special category status.

BJP leaders criticised RJD’s agitation saying it was nothing but a political drama. “Why did they (RJD) not ensure reservation in Panchayats when they were in power?,” Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha said.