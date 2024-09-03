Bhopal Diary | MP BJP bigwigs on Mission Maharashtra

A battery of senior MP BJP leaders, including three ministers, has been tasked by the leadership to coordinate Maharashtra polls related activities in regions bordering MP. While cabinet minister and BJP ex-national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has been entrusted the critical Nagpur cluster, former Union minister and present MP minister Prahlad Patel will oversee Wardha-Amravati region, while young Vishvas Sarang (on MP Congress target for alleged nursing colleges scam) has been tasked with affairs of Akola-Buldhana. Besides, ex MP home minister Narottam Mishra is given Bhandara-Gondia region.

Two new districts in the offing

Two more districts may come up in MP, which got three new districts ahead of assembly polls last year. These two new districts could include Bina, to be carved out of Sagar district in Bundelkhand region, and Junnardeo, cut out of Chhindwara district. According to official sources, the announcement of the new Bina district may just come in the next few days, while the creation of a separate Junnardeo district may take a while. Both Bina (emerging key industrial base) and Junnardeo (housing large coal reserves) have significant population of migrants.