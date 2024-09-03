Congress depicts picture of one family, says Assam CM Himanta Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said mentioning Congress name reminds people of a "family-run" party unlike the BJP, where workers rise from the "grassroots to the post of PM".

Addressing party workers at the BJP state office, Sarma said the party should target youths from 18 years to 25 years to make them members for the future of the organisation.

"When we talk about Congress, the picture of one family comes to our mind. However, it is not like that in BJP, where a worker can rise from booth level to become the prime minister of the country," he added.

Sarma said that parents' identity is not required in BJP, but the only requirement to stay in the saffron camp is to serve the nation.

"The BJP crossed the Chinese Communist Party to become the world's largest and most powerful party. The foundation of the party is so strong that it will continue for another 100-200 years and it will never go to one family," he added.

Renewing his membership after nine years of joining the BJP, Sarma appealed to the workers to bring youths attaining voting age to the party fold.

"We need to give membership to youths in the age of 18-25 years. They are our future and will hold the party," he said while launching the membership drive in Assam.

This initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's kick-off of the nationwide membership drive in Delhi on Monday.