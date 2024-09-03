Eight killed in Haryana road accident

Chandigarh: Eight people were killed while ten others injured after a truck hit a stationary vehicle carrying devotees in Haryana's Jind district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place past midnight in Bidharana village on the Hisar national highway.

Inspector Kuldeep, SHO of Sadar Narwana, said the injured were taken to hospitals in Jind and Agroha in Hisar. He said they were travelling from Kurukshetra district to a temple in Gogamedi in Rajasthan when the accident took place.