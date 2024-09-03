Nationwide survey shows women more supportive of unmarried persons going for abortion than men

NEW DELHI: Despite being more vocal, young adults, primarily men and from rural areas with less education, are still not comfortable discussing abortion and are more conservative about unmarried girls going ahead with ending their pregnancy, according to a nationwide survey.

Interestingly, the survey, conducted for the first time in the country, showed that while most women support women’s autonomy in decision-making, a significant majority of both genders disagree that they should be the primary decision-makers.

Women are also more supportive of a single girl terminating their pregnancy as compared to men, according to the survey.

The nationwide survey released on Tuesday was conducted by the Ipas Development Foundation (IDF), a not-for-profit organisation that focuses on enhancing women and girls' access to safe, respectful and non-judgemental sexual and reproductive health services.

Surprisingly, people aged 32 years and above were significantly more comfortable conversing about abortion with friends and family members compared to younger people in the age group of 18–24 years, who are, however, supportive of abortion in general.