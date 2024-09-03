Will PM act on caste census after RSS endorsement, asks Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: Following the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) comments on the caste census, the Congress party on Tuesday questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would now act on the issue, given that the RSS has given its approval.
On Monday, the RSS stated that it had no objections to collecting data on specific communities or castes, as long as the information is used for their welfare and not for political advantage.
In response, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh raised several questions regarding the RSS's stance. "Does the RSS have the authority to approve or disapprove of the caste census?" Ramesh asked in a post on X. "What does it mean when the RSS says the caste census should not be misused for electioneering? Is the RSS positioning itself as a judge or umpire?"
Ramesh also questioned why the RSS has remained silent on the need for a constitutional amendment to address the 50 percent cap on reservations for Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs.
He further inquired, "Now that the RSS has given its green light, will the Prime Minister, who is often described as non-biological, seize this opportunity to adopt another Congress guarantee and implement a caste census?"
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also weighed in, demanding that the RSS clarify its position on the caste census. "Is the Sangh Parivar, which favors Manusmriti over the Constitution, concerned about the inclusion of Dalits, tribals, and backward classes?" Kharge asked in a post on X.
Sunil Ambekar, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, addressed the media on Monday in Palakkad, Kerala, after a three-day coordination meeting called Samanway Baithak. He described caste and caste relations as a "very sensitive issue" and emphasized the need for careful handling to promote national unity and integrity. Ambekar stated that while the RSS supports the collection of caste data for welfare purposes, it should not be used for electoral politics.
His remarks come amidst ongoing campaigns by opposition parties, including Congress and Samajwadi Party, advocating for a caste census to improve policy-making.