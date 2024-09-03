Will PM act on caste census after RSS endorsement, asks Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: Following the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) comments on the caste census, the Congress party on Tuesday questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would now act on the issue, given that the RSS has given its approval.

On Monday, the RSS stated that it had no objections to collecting data on specific communities or castes, as long as the information is used for their welfare and not for political advantage.

In response, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh raised several questions regarding the RSS's stance. "Does the RSS have the authority to approve or disapprove of the caste census?" Ramesh asked in a post on X. "What does it mean when the RSS says the caste census should not be misused for electioneering? Is the RSS positioning itself as a judge or umpire?"