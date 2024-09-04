Casualties feared as massive mudslides, landslides hit Nagaland

GUWAHATI: Route connectivity between Nagaland’s Dimapur and Kohima via National Highway 29 has been snapped following major mudslides and landslides which were triggered by incessant rainfall.
While there are no official figures so far on casualties if any, the local media reported that one to five persons were killed.
The incidents occurred on Tuesday night and in the wee hours of Wednesday at multiple places. In viral videos, large stretches of the highway were seen blocked. A number of vehicles were stranded.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the authorities were assessing the situation.
“I’m deeply concerned by large-scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. Authorities are on-site assessing the situation & helping those affected. The State Govt will continue to pursue with the GoI & @nhidcl for immediate measures & restore normalcy at the earliest,” he posted on X.
The office of the commissioner of police, Dimapur issued an advisory for commuters.
“In view of the massive mudslide at Pherima, landslide at Tseipama/ Piphema and another major landslide on NH 29 (Pagala Pahar/New Chumoukedima) which has washed away an entire section of the road, all vehicular traffic between Kohima and Dimapur on NH-29 is blocked as it is not possible to ply on this stretch of road,” the advisory said.
It added, “Alternate route via Pimla-Mhainamtsi for commuting between Kohima and Dimapur is also not advised due to the above mud slide/landslides. The Niuland-Kohima via Zhadima road can be used by light motor vehicles only. No heavy vehicles shall be allowed to ply on this route.”
It requested citizens to take extreme precautions during this weather condition and plan their travels accordingly.
National Highway 29 leads up to Manipur and the state depends heavily on this arterial road for supplies.