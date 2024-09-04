Casualties feared as massive mudslides, landslides hit Nagaland

GUWAHATI: Route connectivity between Nagaland’s Dimapur and Kohima via National Highway 29 has been snapped following major mudslides and landslides which were triggered by incessant rainfall.

While there are no official figures so far on casualties if any, the local media reported that one to five persons were killed.

The incidents occurred on Tuesday night and in the wee hours of Wednesday at multiple places. In viral videos, large stretches of the highway were seen blocked. A number of vehicles were stranded.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the authorities were assessing the situation.

“I’m deeply concerned by large-scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. Authorities are on-site assessing the situation & helping those affected. The State Govt will continue to pursue with the GoI & @nhidcl for immediate measures & restore normalcy at the earliest,” he posted on X.