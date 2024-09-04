Madhya Pradesh rapped for 8-yr custody of man in chit fund case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the state of Madhya Pradesh for keeping a person behind bars (in custody) for eight long years in connection with a chit-fund fraud case, while granting him bail in the matter.

“How can you (MP Police) keep someone behind bars (in custody) like this for so many years, and the trial is pending?” a bench of the top court, led by Justice JB Pardiwala, observed and slammed the state police for this kind of act on the accused, DK Singh.

“We are granting the accused bail. He has been in custody for the past eight years,” the top court said.

Around 30 out of 77 witnesses have been examined, the counsel of the MP government informed the top court.

Hearing the submissions, a visibly upset Justice Pardiwala, even questioned, “Let it be 777 witnesses. It even doesn’t matter. You took eight years to get only 20 witnesses examined. The chargesheet was filed four years back in the case against the accused person. Eight long years have gone by. The man has been in custody since then,” the apex court observed.

Justifying its stand in keeping the accused in custody for so long, the lawyer further submitted to the apex court that there were 11 criminal antecedents as well in the case.