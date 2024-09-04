'Regrets killing a Brahmin, thought he was a Muslim,' says 19-year-old Aryan Mishra's killer

Siyanand Mishra, the father of the class 12 student who was chased and shot dead by cow vigilantes in Haryana's Faridabad on the early morning of August 24, made an alarming statement on Tuesday when he recounted a meeting with his son's killer in a local jail.

“He said he thought my son was a Muslim. Now he regrets killing a Brahmin,” Mishra recalled the notorious criminal locally known as 'Monu Manesar' telling him after touching his feet and apologising for "mistakingly" killing his son.

Mishra's son, 19-year-old Aryan Mishra was chased for 25 kilometres by Monu Manesar and gang before being shot dead. Aryan was out with his friends Harshit and Shanky in an SUV to eat noodles.

According to police, the attackers mistook the boys for "cow smugglers" and followed the SUV before opening fire at the car. A bullet shattered the rear window and struck Aryan, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

After Aryan was hit, Harshit, who was driving the car, stopped the vehicle. The attackers then approached and fired a second shot directly into Aryan's chest, resulting in his death. Aryan was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he died a day later.

Less than three days after the incident, on August 27, a Muslim rag-picker from West Bengal named Sabir was beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Haryana because "they thought that he had consumed beef."