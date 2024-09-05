Critical tiger habitat trespassed by luxury vehicles; NGT takes suo-moto cognizance

NEW DELHI: Citing non-compliance with environmental norms, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Rajasthan Government, Union Environment Ministry, and others over unauthorized entry of “luxury vehicles” in Ranthambore National Park.

The tribunal has also directed the respondents to file their replies and transferred the case to its Central Zonal Bench in Bhopal for further consideration on October 16.

Last month, around 19 SUVs, including 14 from Ranthambore National Park's Zone-8 and five from nearby hotels, having registration plates of Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, entered the prohibited national park.

The decision came in after the coram of Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson and expert member Dr. Afroz Ahmad who took suo-motu cognizance of a news report and videos depicting illegal entry of dozens of luxury vehicles in the highly sensitive ‘Tiger Reserve’ located in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur.