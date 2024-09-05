Elderly shopkeeper held for molesting minor in UP

Lucknow: An elderly shopkeeper was arrested by Sitapur police and booked under the sections of SC/ST Act and POCSO Act following a video clip showing him trying to molest a minor went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Taking the suo motu cognizance of the incident after the video clip went viral, the Sitapur police authorities arrested the person and sent him to jail.

As per police sources, the incident took place in the Hargaon police station area of Sitapur in central UP on Tuesday. The video clip doing rounds on social media platforms shows a minor, around 10 years of age, visiting the shop of an elderly shopkeeper.

The old shopkeeper, while handing her over some toffies, is seen trying to touch the minor inappropriately.

The district police identified the accused shopkeeper as Anwar Khan, a resident of Taratpur village under Hargaon police station area.

In the meantime, the victim’s mother also approached the district police authorities and registered a complaint against the shopkeeper.

As per Additional SP (north) Prakash Kumar, the septuagenarian shopkeeper was booked under Section 74 of BNS and 9M/10 POCSO Act and the sections of SC/ST Act on the basis of the complaint filed by the mother of the victim.

The ASP also claimed that the case would be taken to the fast-track court to ensure adequate punishment for the accused soon.