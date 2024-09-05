Forces to deploy anti-drone guns in Manipur as militants spring surprise with aerial attacks

NEW DELHI: Following a drone attack by militants in Manipur, the Centre has approved the use of anti-drone guns by paramilitary forces deployed in the state. Currently, the BSF is using the guns along the western borders with Pakistan.

Officials here said that the decision has been taken in view of the September 1 attack in which alleged Kuki militants deployed several RPGs using high-tech drones.

A senior security official said that just like the forces deployed along the western borders with Pakistan, Manipur would also have multiple anti-drone guns following an unprecedented and concerning shift in attacks by Kuki militants.

The official said that permission has been granted to the forces to use the guns and the state government has been mandated to procure additional units to address the new type of attack.

On September 1 for the first time, in an attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged Kuki militants deployed several RPGs using high-tech drones to target forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF).