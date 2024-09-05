Forces to deploy anti-drone guns in Manipur as militants spring surprise with aerial attacks

NEW DELHI: Following a drone attack by militants in Manipur, the Centre has approved the use of anti-drone guns by paramilitary forces deployed in the state. Currently, the BSF is using the guns along the western borders with Pakistan.
Officials here said that the decision has been taken in view of the September 1 attack in which alleged Kuki militants deployed several RPGs using high-tech drones.
A senior security official said that just like the forces deployed along the western borders with Pakistan, Manipur would also have multiple anti-drone guns following an unprecedented and concerning shift in attacks by Kuki militants.
The official said that permission has been granted to the forces to use the guns and the state government has been mandated to procure additional units to address the new type of attack.
On September 1 for the first time, in an attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged Kuki militants deployed several RPGs using high-tech drones to target forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF).
Giving details of the incident, another senior security officer said the drones were used to drop bombs on the BSF and local Manipur Police deployed in the area.
“When personnel tried to exit their vehicles from the area, the militants dropped more bombs using drones. After sunset, the forces managed to counter the threat effectively and the forces managed to successfully capture a drone that was grounded,” he said.
In the immediate future, to meet the new challenge, Assam Rifles has been asked to deploy their anti-drone gun, and the state government will procure additional units, the officer said, adding that the deployment will initially be done strategically, with equal spacing to create a web-like cover.
According to experts, drone bombs are usually used in general warfare, but this recent deployment of drones to drop explosives on security forces and civilians poses a significant threat.
“Without the involvement of highly trained individuals with technical expertise and support, such attacks can’t be executed. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingencies that may arise,” the Manipur Police has said in a statement.