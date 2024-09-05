Former militants campaigning for NC, PDP, says BJP

SRINAGAR: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday alleged that former militants are openly campaigning for the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Assembly polls in J&K, saying the two parties want to take the Union Territory back to its “trouble-filled days”.
Referring to the Abdullahs and Muftis, Madhav, BJP’s election in-charge for J&K, said the two families need to be shown the door. “I have information that ex-militants are openly campaigning for NC and PDP. People will have to defeat the parties who want to take J&K back to its bad days. We hope new leadership and new parties will emerge, who won’t support militancy and will work for the development of J&K,” Madhav told reporters. His allegations come after senior separatist leader Saleem Geelani recently joined the PDP.
Referring to NC and PDP manifestos, which call for restoration of Article 370, he said, “I want to tell people that these parties want to push back J&K to old times. People of J&K want new leadership and young faces are coming to the front in large numbers. We should encourage the youth to get rid of two dynastic families in J&K.”
He said BJP would emerge as a single largest party in the assembly polls.
Madhav was the architect of formation of PDP-BJP coalition government after 2014 hung assembly polls. BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul said home minister Amit Shah would release the party manifesto on September 6.
BJP manifesto on September 6
