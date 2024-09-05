Former militants campaigning for NC, PDP, says BJP

Referring to NC and PDP manifestos, which call for restoration of Article 370, he said, “I want to tell people that these parties want to push back J&K to old times. People of J&K want new leadership and young faces are coming to the front in large numbers. We should encourage the youth to get rid of two dynastic families in J&K.”

He said BJP would emerge as a single largest party in the assembly polls.

Madhav was the architect of formation of PDP-BJP coalition government after 2014 hung assembly polls. BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul said home minister Amit Shah would release the party manifesto on September 6.

