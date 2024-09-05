Registrar flags suspected drug use at Gujarat’s Veer Narmad University, urges tests on students

AHMEDABAD: The registrar of Surat’s Veer Narmad South Gujarat University has raised serious concerns about a possible drug racket operating on campus. In a letter to the Vesu police inspector in Surat, the registrar not only highlighted the issue but also urged authorities to conduct drug tests on students.
The letter mentions that ever since permission was granted for the installation of a Ganesha idol near the amphitheater, a group of activists has been creating an atmosphere of fear by putting up banners. Based on student behaviour, there are suspicions that some may be using narcotic substances, prompting the call for immediate drug testing.
The letter dated September 2 reads, “I would like to bring to your immediate attention a matter of grave concern regarding the activities within the campus of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. Under the Gujarat Public Universities Act, 2023, it has come to our notice that following the installation of a Ganesha idol near the amphitheater, a group of individuals has been actively creating an environment of fear and disturbance by putting up banners across the university premises.”
It adds, “Given the troubling behavior observed of some students, there are credible reports suggesting the consumption of narcotic substances among students. Considering the above circumstances, I urge you to carry out drug tests on the students.”
Sources have revealed that members of the right-wing student organisation, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), specifically those from the East Panel, have been allegedly instigated to install a 16-foot Ganesha idol on campus. The move reportedly has the backing of a prominent BJP leader’s son, fueling efforts by the students to push for an even larger idol on university grounds. This attempt to escalate the scale of the installation has sparked controversy, drawing attention to the influence of political figures on student activities within the campus.
“In this entire matter, we have received several complaints related to the Ganesh festival,” said Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Chancellor Kishore Singh Chawda.
“There have been reports of students making reels and damaging CCTV cameras within the campus and hostels. We have alerted the Vesu police and requested a thorough investigation. While no evidence of drug use has surfaced yet, we have urged authorities to look into these concerns diligently,” said Chavda.