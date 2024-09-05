Registrar flags suspected drug use at Gujarat’s Veer Narmad University, urges tests on students

AHMEDABAD: The registrar of Surat’s Veer Narmad South Gujarat University has raised serious concerns about a possible drug racket operating on campus. In a letter to the Vesu police inspector in Surat, the registrar not only highlighted the issue but also urged authorities to conduct drug tests on students.

The letter mentions that ever since permission was granted for the installation of a Ganesha idol near the amphitheater, a group of activists has been creating an atmosphere of fear by putting up banners. Based on student behaviour, there are suspicions that some may be using narcotic substances, prompting the call for immediate drug testing.

The letter dated September 2 reads, “I would like to bring to your immediate attention a matter of grave concern regarding the activities within the campus of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University. Under the Gujarat Public Universities Act, 2023, it has come to our notice that following the installation of a Ganesha idol near the amphitheater, a group of individuals has been actively creating an environment of fear and disturbance by putting up banners across the university premises.”