Amit Shah launches BJP's 25-point J&K poll manifesto, declares Article 370 is history,will never return

Home Minister Amit Shah has unveiled the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, during the event Shah said the restoration of Article 370 will never happen.
"Article 370 is part of history and will never come back," he said.
The National Conference, contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in an alliance with the Congress, has promised the restoration of Article 370 in its manifesto. Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in 2019. These Assembly elections will be the first since 2014 and are being closely observed to assess public sentiment regarding the removal of the provision.
Shah stated that he had reviewed the National Conference's "agenda" and made it clear that Article 370 has become history and will never be reinstated. Shah emphasized that Article 370 is no longer part of the Constitution and criticized it for allegedly arming and enabling youth to pursue terrorism. "This Article has only given arms and stones in the hands of the youth and facilitated them to tread the path of terrorism," he said.
Shah directly addressed Omar Abdullah, saying, "I want to tell Omar Abdullah that whatever the results, we will not allow you to touch the reservation granted to Gujjars, Bakkarwals, and Pahadis." He also pledged that terrorism would be completely eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir, and announced that a white paper would be issued to fix the responsibility of those involved in the rise of terrorism in the region.
In his appeal to the electorate, Shah urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections, stating, "Give us a five-year tenure to ensure the development of the region."
BJP made 25 promises in its manifesto for the UT, primarily focusing on wiping out terrorism and separatism from Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP focused on women-led development in Jammu and Kashmir. It promised to Implement 'Maa Samman Yojana' to provide Rs 18,000 per year to the senior most woman in every household in Jammu & Kashmir. It also promised to provide assistance through the state government for Women SHGs on the issue of interest on bank loans.
"We have decided that we will bring 'Ma Samman Yojana' to give Rs 18,000 to the eldest lady of every family, each year... We will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year," Amit Shah said.
Catering to the youth, the manifesto mentioned that the government will create 5 lakh employment opportunities in Jammu & Kashmir through Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Rozgar Yojana (PPNDRY).
BJP also said that it will provide Rs 3,000 yearly through DBT as travel allowance to college students under the 'Pragati Shiksha Yojana'.
"Under Pragati Shiksha Yojana, we will provide Rs 3,000 to college students per year, as a travelling allowance, " Amit Shah said.
BJP promised to distribute laptops and reimbursement of coaching fees to the tune of Rs 10,000 for 2 years and travel costs to examination centres for students preparing for competitive exams like JKPSC and UPSC.
BJP's manifesto also mentioned a rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri Pandits,
"The scheme will be very detailed. We will look for complete rehabilitation. Many Kashmiri Pandits and people from the Sikh community who left when the terrorism was at its peak were forced to sell their properties. We have already started working in this regard - either returning their properties or providing the amount for their properties. We are towards the completion of rehabilitation of 6,000 people," Amit Shah said about the scheme
Amit Shah further mentioned that BJP will provide Rs10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, comprising the existing Rs6,000 along with an additional Rs4,000.
The manifesto also mentioned reduced electricity tariffs, lowered by up to 50%, for agricultural activities, making it more affordable for farmers to operate irrigation pumps and other machinery
Amit Shah further informed that they will give a 20% quota to Agniveers in J&K government jobs and police recruitment, and will follow the Jammu-Kashmir reservation policy without affecting the general quota.
Amit Shah also assured that they are determined to build 10,000 km of new rural roads. He also mentioned to expedite the metro services in Jammu and Srinagar.
Amit Shah also said that BJP will undertake the reconstruction of Hindu temples and shrines under Rishi Kashyapa Pilgrimage Rejuvenation Drive. "We will restore 100 ruined temples." Amit Shah said.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)