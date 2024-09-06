Amit Shah launches BJP's 25-point J&K poll manifesto, declares Article 370 is history,will never return

Home Minister Amit Shah has unveiled the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, during the event Shah said the restoration of Article 370 will never happen.

"Article 370 is part of history and will never come back," he said.

The National Conference, contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in an alliance with the Congress, has promised the restoration of Article 370 in its manifesto. Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in 2019. These Assembly elections will be the first since 2014 and are being closely observed to assess public sentiment regarding the removal of the provision.

Shah stated that he had reviewed the National Conference's "agenda" and made it clear that Article 370 has become history and will never be reinstated. Shah emphasized that Article 370 is no longer part of the Constitution and criticized it for allegedly arming and enabling youth to pursue terrorism. "This Article has only given arms and stones in the hands of the youth and facilitated them to tread the path of terrorism," he said.