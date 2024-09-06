Amit Shah releases BJP's J&K assembly election manifesto, declares Article 370 is history, will never return

Home Minister Amit Shah has unveiled the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, during the event Shah said the restoration of Article 370 will never happen.

"Article 370 is part of history and will never come back," he said.

The National Conference, contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in an alliance with the Congress, has promised the restoration of Article 370 in its manifesto. Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in 2019. These Assembly elections will be the first since 2014 and are being closely observed to assess public sentiment regarding the removal of the provision.

Shah stated that he had reviewed the National Conference's "agenda" and made it clear that Article 370 has become history and will never be reinstated. Shah emphasized that Article 370 is no longer part of the Constitution and criticized it for allegedly arming and enabling youth to pursue terrorism. "This Article has only given arms and stones in the hands of the youth and facilitated them to tread the path of terrorism," he said.

Shah directly addressed Omar Abdullah, saying, "I want to tell Omar Abdullah that whatever the results, we will not allow you to touch the reservation granted to Gujjars, Bakkarwals, and Pahadis." He also pledged that terrorism would be completely eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir, and announced that a white paper would be issued to fix the responsibility of those involved in the rise of terrorism in the region.

In his appeal to the electorate, Shah urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections, stating, "Give us a five-year tenure to ensure the development of the region."

Shah announced several key promises from the manifesto:

He stated that the party plans to introduce the 'Ma Samman Yojana,' which would provide Rs 18,000 annually to the eldest woman in every family.

The manifesto includes provisions for two free cylinders per year under the Ujjwala scheme.

Through the Pragati Shiksha Yojana, college students would receive Rs 3,000 annually as a travelling allowance.

The BJP has also pledged to create 5 lakh employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir through the Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Employment Scheme (PPNDRY).

(With inputs from agencies)