Army trains Jammu locals to strengthen counterterrorism measures

NEW DELHI: In yet another move to strengthen the counter-terrorist arrangements in the Jammu region of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, the Indian Army has initiated training Village Defence Guards (VDGs).
"Approximately 600 individuals are currently undergoing intensive training in the operation of automatic rifles, squad post drills, and minor tactics."
"This training is conducted at the unit level, in proximity to their respective villages, ensuring that the VDGs can quickly apply their skills in real-world scenarios. The training is meticulously structured, with each VDG unit receiving a minimum of three-day training program.", added the source.
This initiative aims to equip these civilians with the skills necessary to protect their villages from terrorist threats, thereby bolstering the region's overall security framework.
The sources said, "In addition to the training, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) are being issued to the VDGs through a coordinated effort between the Army's Ordnance Depots and the JKP. These rifles are a crucial component of the VDGs' armament, further empowering them."
This initiative is important as there had been a significant rise in attacks on the forces and the people in the Jammu region indicating shift in terror activities. The Jammu region and the border spanning along it begins from Chenab as the total length of the international border (IB) with Pakistan stretches for approximately 2,400 km from Gujarat to the north banks of Chenab in Akhnoor in Jammu. Then starts the 740 kms of Line of Control and is identified from parts of Jammu to parts of Leh.
The Indian Army is carrying out this training in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).
The training efforts are being led by formations of the Indian Army, with additional support from instructors and training aids sourced from the Corps Battle School in Sarol. This collaboration ensures that the VDGs receive instruction from highly skilled personnel, enhancing the effectiveness of the training.
The initiative, undertaken at the request of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, has already seen significant progress. To date, around 500 individuals have been trained in the Rajouri area, with an additional 85-90 individuals trained in the Doda and Kishtwar regions.
There have been multiple moves made to strengthen the overall security structure of the region including beefing up the presence of the security personnel.
While the Army recently moved in a brigade-size force along with two companies of the Special Forces (around 500 commandos), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel experienced in low-intensity conflict have also been moved into the region. Also two battalions of Assam Rifles, primarily deployed in the Northeast region, are in these areas for the first time.
The other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are beefing up their numbers there with a planned mobilisation from the Valley. The CRPF is the lead internal security force and the Assam Rifles has been primarily serving the Northeast of the country.
The decrease in troops on ground in the region came as from the the traditional CICT grid of the three force-level formations, with the units known as the Rashtriya Rifles, which were earlier organised into the Delta (Doda) Force, Uniform Force and Romeo (Rajouri) Force. The Uniform Force was moved out and has been handling the deployment towards the northern borders.