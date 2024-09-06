Army trains Jammu locals to strengthen counterterrorism measures

NEW DELHI: In yet another move to strengthen the counter-terrorist arrangements in the Jammu region of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, the Indian Army has initiated training Village Defence Guards (VDGs).

"Approximately 600 individuals are currently undergoing intensive training in the operation of automatic rifles, squad post drills, and minor tactics."

"This training is conducted at the unit level, in proximity to their respective villages, ensuring that the VDGs can quickly apply their skills in real-world scenarios. The training is meticulously structured, with each VDG unit receiving a minimum of three-day training program.", added the source.

This initiative aims to equip these civilians with the skills necessary to protect their villages from terrorist threats, thereby bolstering the region's overall security framework.