Centre ensuring all possible help to flood-ravaged AP, Telangana: MHA

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday claimed that the Centre has been extending all the requisite and timely assistance to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for flood relief and rescue efforts and an inter-ministerial central team would soon be visiting the affected areas in both the states.

Senior official of the MHA said that an inter-ministerial team would make an on-the-spot assessment of the damage.

Giving details of the measures taken by the Centre, Additional Secretary in the MHA Sanjeev Kumar Jindal said 26 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), eight helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF), three helicopters and one Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy have been mobilised in Andhra Pradesh for rescue and relief operations.

Similarly, seven teams of the NDRF, and two helicopters of the IAF have also been mobilised in Telangana, the officer added.

“The central government has been extending all the requisite and timely assistance to the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the relief and rescue efforts,” Jindal said in a statement issued by the MHA.