JPC on Waqf Bill consults urban development, railways and transport ministries

NEW DELHI: At the third meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Thursday, the panel held deliberations with three key ministries on the proposed legislation. Sources said the panel will meet on Friday for further consultations.
According to sources, officials from the ministries of urban development, railways and transport made presentations before the panel headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.
This assumes significance as most of the state Waqf boards and Waqf tribunals are inundated with thousands of cases related to land disputes over Waqf properties. A row has erupted over the Centre’s takeover of 123 properties from the Delhi Waqf Board, including historic mosques, cemeteries and dargahs.
The Delhi Waqf Board has challenged the order in the High Court. The Muslim bodies allege that the government is attempting to take control of the Waqf properties through the proposed Bill.
The last two meetings of the JPC witnessed heated exchanges between the Opposition parties and the ruling party MPs regarding various amendments in the proposed Bill.
Ahead of the meeting, Pal asserted that they are aiming to bring a Bill that benefits the poor, children, women and minorities. “Today, there is an important meeting of the JPC in which we have called three key ministries for presentations on this. Our effort is to talk to as many stakeholders as possible,” he said.
Before the meeting, senior Congress MP K Suresh met Pal and submitted a memorandum on concerns expressed by various Muslim organisations in his constituency. “I have met about 25 Muslim organisations in my constituency and they want the government to withdraw the Bill. The organisations have flagged concerns regarding several provisions of the Bill,” Suresh said.
Shiv Sena leader and JPC panel member Naresh Mhakse said that one should put forward their views peacefully and not create a ruckus on this matter.