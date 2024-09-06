JPC on Waqf Bill consults urban development, railways and transport ministries

NEW DELHI: At the third meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Thursday, the panel held deliberations with three key ministries on the proposed legislation. Sources said the panel will meet on Friday for further consultations.

According to sources, officials from the ministries of urban development, railways and transport made presentations before the panel headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

This assumes significance as most of the state Waqf boards and Waqf tribunals are inundated with thousands of cases related to land disputes over Waqf properties. A row has erupted over the Centre’s takeover of 123 properties from the Delhi Waqf Board, including historic mosques, cemeteries and dargahs.