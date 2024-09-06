Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress, vows to serve country

Star grapplers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia formally joined the party on Friday, ahead of the Haryana assembly elections.
After joining the party at the AICC headquarters in the presence of top Congress leaders, Phogat vowed to stand with the helpless women in the country. Regarding questions about Phogat’s contesting the elections, the party leaders said the central election committee will take a call on it. Both of them had met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.
Addressing media after the event, the three-time Olympian lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the BJP IT cell maligned her, while Congress stood with her during the tough times. Both Phogat and Punia were at the forefront of protests against the alleged sexual harassment by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh.
"When we were dragged on the roads in Jantar Mantar, every party other than the BJP stood with us and understood our pain and our tears. I want to thank the Congress because, during bad times, we realize who stands with us," she said.
The wrestler also said she is proud to be associated with the Congress party, which stands up for women.
“We stand with every woman who finds herself helpless. I could have left wrestling at Jantar Mantar during the protests, but I reached the finals of the Olympics. The BJP tried to defame me and called me a spent force. But I reached the finals. But God had other plans. The almighty has now given me a chance to serve the people of my country," she added.
When asked about the controversy around her disqualification ahead of the final match in the Paris Olympics, Phogat said that she would reveal the details about it later. “It is an emotional thing for me. I will talk in detail about it. Be patient, I will speak about it one day,” she said.
At the Paris Olympics, Vinesh was disqualified from the 50 kg gold medal bout after she was found to be 100 gms overweight. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) also dismissed her petition to be awarded a joint silver. She announced her retirement from wrestling on August 8, a day after her disqualification.
Both wrestlers met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other top leaders at his residence before joining the party. After the meeting, Kharge tweeted, “Chak de India, Chak de Haryana. Meeting our talented champions Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia who have made India proud in the world at 10 Rajaji Marg,” he wrote.
After inducting the wrestlers into the party, Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal called it a proud moment for the party. “It is a big day for the Congress to induct the stalwarts into the party,” he said.
Accusing the Modi government of playing ugly politics, Venugopal showed a show cause notice from Phogat’s employer Railways seeking an explanation on the rumours of contesting elections. "She received this notice because the media flashed her pictures with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Is this a crime to stand with the LOP? I am reminding the R Railways that the entire country is with the wrestlers," he said.
Hours before joining the Congress, Phogat resigned as an officer on special duty with the Northern Railways.
"At this juncture in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of Indian Railways," the post read. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, she added, "I will always be thankful to the Indian Railways family for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation."
Bajrang Punia also resigned from Indian Railways on Friday. In his resignation letter, Punia expressed gratitude to Northern Railways for their guidance since he joined on 13th September 2014.
He thanked his colleagues and requested to be relieved from his position as OSD Sports, citing personal reasons and circumstances at home.
Top Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, have extended support to Phogat after she was disqualified in the final rounds of the Paris Olympics, said Venugopal.
Addressing the media, Punia said the BJP IT cell celebrated when Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics. “Though we wrote to the BJP members, they did not join us in the protest against Brij Bhushan, “ he said.
"I could have quit wrestling at Jantar Mantar because the BJP's IT cell was publicising that we were spent forces. They said I did not want to play in the nationals but I did; they said I did not want to do trials, I did that...They said I could not go to the Olympics but I did... Unfortunately, it was not god's will," she said.
"I have been given an opportunity to serve the people of my country, this is a new inning. What we faced as a sportsperson, I would not want any other sportsperson to go through that," she said.
Though the party is yet to clarify, speculation is rife that Congress may field Phogat from Julana or her home turf Charkhi Dadri. When asked about her choice, Phogat said, “One is my janma bhoomi, and the other karma bhoomi”.
The political plunge of the two Olympians will be a big boost for the grand old party as both enjoy huge support among farmers and young voters in the state. Last week, Phogat joined the protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), which entered its 200th day.
The Congress is also hoping that the induction of the players will be a game-changer for the party at a time when the BJP is facing rebellion among its ranks after the release of the first list of candidates for the upcoming polls. As many as six leaders including state ministers have quit the party for not getting tickets.
(With input from agencies)