Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia set to join Congress today

NEW DELHI: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to join the Congress on Friday ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, sources said.

"Both Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will join the party on Friday. Whether one of them will contest or both would contest would become clear soon," the sources said.

Both of them met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday.

The Congress had put out a photograph of Gandhi with Phogat and Punia on its official X handle.