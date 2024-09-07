Five dead, several feared trapped after building collapse in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Five people were killed and 24 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area here on Saturday evening, officials said.

As per information provided by the office of the UP Relief Commissioner, the injured have been rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital in the state capital.

Five people have been killed in the incident and 24 have been injured.

Rescue operation is underway, they said.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Pankaj Tiwari (40), Dheeraj Gupta (48) and Arun Sonkar (28).

The identities of two of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm.

The building was being used as a godown, officials said.