Seventeen killed in Hathras bus accident, 16 others injured

HATHRAS: Seventeen people were killed, including four women and an equal number of children, travelling in a van on Friday after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93 here, officials said.

As many as 16 people--11 in Hathras and 5 in Aligarh--are undergoing treatment, District Magistrate of Hathras Ashish Kumar told PTI on Saturday. At least 15 people were killed earlier on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said, "The accident occurred when the bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway."

The accident occurred near the Kanwarpur village, about 10 kilometers away from the district headquarters. The passengers were on their way to Agra from Hathras, while returning from a funeral.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave instructions to provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those seriously injured.

The CM has also asked officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Condoling the deaths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The local administration is providing all possible help to the victims under the supervision of the state government, he said on X.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.