Sexual allegation rocks top Dehradun boarding school

DEHRADUN: An incident of sexual harassment involving a Class 8 student has emerged at Dehradun’s prestigious Welham Boys’ School. The survivor’s father, a retired Meghalaya Police officer, filed a zero FIR in Shillong, which has since been transferred to Dalanwala Kotwali. Alleging inaction on the part of the school administration, the father withdrew his son from the school and returned to Shillong.

Dehradun City SP Pramod Kumar told this newspaper, “The case, registered under Pocso Act, has been transferred from Meghalaya to Uttarakhand. The investigation is underway. We are questioning individuals concerned.”

However, principal Sangeeta Kain said that the school had spoken to the student after receiving the complaint from the parents. At a press conference held in the school’s conference hall, Kain said, “We conducted separate interviews with the Head of Department, Housemaster, and both senior and junior students. However, our investigation did not uncover any evidence to substantiate the allegations.”

Kain said that the school administration had spoken to the parents and asked whether they had any more information to aid the probe, but nothing more was shared. The student left for home on 18 May, the day the school closed.

Zero FIR registered in Shillong

