Security heightened in Manipur, anti-drone systems deployed

IMPHAL: Security was heightened in Manipur on Sunday following the fresh bout of violence that left several people dead, officials said.

The situation was tense but under control, they said.

"No new incidents of violence have so far been reported on Sunday. SPs of various districts in coordination with security forces are continuously monitoring the situation," an official said.

The Assam Rifles has deployed anti-drone systems in the fringe areas of the Imphal Valley to repel any "rogue drones", he said.

The CRPF handed an anti-drone system to the state police for deployment, he added.