Modi to hold 2 rallies in BJP stronghold Jammu on Sept 14

SRINAGAR: As electioneering intensifies for the first Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu, the BJP’s stronghold in the Union Territory, on 14 September to address two election rallies.

A BJP leader confirmed that PM Modi’s visit to Jammu for the election campaign has been finalised.

“He will undertake a day-long visit to Jammu on 14 September. The Prime Minister will address two election rallies in the Jammu region, including one in Doda district on the same day,” he said. The Jammu region has long been a bastion for the BJP, which won all 25 of its seats in the 2014 Assembly polls in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state from this region.

The BJP now faces a formidable challenge in its stronghold from the rejuvenated Congress, whose vote share increased by 5-10% in the recently held Lok Sabha polls despite losing both seats. A BJP leader indicated that PM Modi’s rallies in the Jammu region will boost the morale of party workers and galvanise the party’s support base in the area.

He noted that the Prime Minister is highly popular in Jammu and Kashmir and his election campaign will undoubtedly benefit the BJP and its candidates.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold over half a dozen election rallies during the three-phase J&K polls. “It is quite likely that he will also address a rally in Kashmir. The schedule for these rallies is currently being finalised.”