16-year-old girl student shot by a minor boy in Bihar coaching centre

MUZAFFARPUR: A 16-year-old girl was shot at by a minor boy inside the classroom of a private coaching centre in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday, police said. The injured girl was hospitalised, while the boy fled.

The incident occurred in the Rampur Krishna area, under the jurisdiction of Sakra police station of the district.

The police said that both the victim and the accused are students of class 11 and they take tuition in that coaching centre.

According to eyewitnesses, the girl was shot inside the classroom.

"On hearing the sound of gunshots, staff of the coaching centre rushed towards the spot," an employee of the coaching centre said on condition of anonymity. By that time the boy fled the spot, the employee said.

"The victim, after receiving bullet injury, fell on the ground. She was immediately taken to the nearest hospital by other students and coaching centre employees," the coaching centre employee said.

Talking to reporters, Raju Pal, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sakra police station, said, "Yes, a girl student of the coaching centre has received a bullet injury."

"Officers are on the spot and investigating the matter. Forensic experts have also been called to assist investigators. We will soon nab the accused," the SHO said.