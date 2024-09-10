Ahmedabad Diary | State flood crisis displaces thousands

In Gujarat, heavy rainfall has led to a flood crisis, displacing thousands and causing extensive damage to homes and vehicles. Despite the chaos, the BJP has launched an ambitious drive to enlist two crore new members from the state. However, some within the party are skeptical about reaching this goal. A BJP worker, speaking anonymously, pointed out the recent floods in Vadodara, where even relief efforts by party leaders faced public criticism. This has raised doubts about the feasibility of growing membership in such a challenging environment. Critics fear this target could become an unrealistic hurdle.

Preparations afoot for delayed local elections

Gujarat is moving forward with long-delayed local elections for self-governing bodies, postponed for the last two years. The state’s urban development department has announced the formation of wards and seat reservations, including 27 percent representation for OBCs. The panchayat department has similarly addressed OBC seat allocations. Following these announcements, a one-month period will be open for objections and suggestions, after which the state election commission will finalize the election date. Sources say preparations are on for panchayat and municipal elections.

State BJP chief C R Patil sparks debate

A debate has arisen within the Gujarat BJP following state president and Union Minister C.R. Patil’s remarks comparing the party’s strength in Gujarat to that in Uttar Pradesh. During a membership campaign event, sources claim Patil pointed out that although Uttar Pradesh is three times larger than Gujarat, its BJP membership numbers are only slightly higher. He highlighted Gujarat’s ambition to become the largest BJP membership base in the country, despite its smaller population. Patil’s comments have stirred unease within the party, with some feeling uncomfortable about being compared to UP’s BJP organization.

