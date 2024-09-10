CBI coordinates with NIA, INTERPOL to bring back 'key operator' of international gold smuggling syndicate

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has coordinated with the NIA and the INTERPOL to ensure the return of a key operator of an international gold smuggling syndicate with a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Officials in the central agency said Muniyad Ali Khan is the third fugitive in the case, who was successfully brought back to India. Khan landed at the Jaipur airport from the UAE and was arrested by the NIA, as he was wanted in an NIA case, they added.

In the case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), it was alleged that Khan had conspired in the illegal smuggling of gold bars from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, into India along with other accused, the officials said.

Two other accused in the case, Shokat Ali and Mohabbat Ali, were brought from Saudi Arabia on April 3, 2024 and August 17, 2023, respectively in an operation coordinated by the Global Operations Centre of the CBI with Interpol NCB-Riyadh and the NIA, the officials said.