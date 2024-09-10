Indian Navy's P-8i aircraft reaches Australia for its largest exercise Kakadu

A P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft of the Indian Navy for the first time had participated in the Multinational Maritime Exercise Kakadu in September 2022, along with INS Satpura.

As reported by TNIE, in a first the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has sent combat aircraft to India to participate in the ongoing multinational exercise Tarang Shakti 24. The Royal Australian Air Force has sent three EA-18G Growler aircraft from No 6 Squadron, and up to 120 personnel to be part of the Phase-II of Exercise Tarang Shakti 24 being held at Air Force Station Jodhpur from 30 August to 13 September 2024. Phase I was held at Sulur, Tamil Nadu from 6 August to 14 August.

This is India's maiden multinational air Exercise with 11 participating nations, including Australia, joining with air assets and 18 observer nations attending.

Adding on Kakadu the RAN added this year's "exercise will feature maritime patrol aircraft from five nations, warships from over 10 and more than 3,000 armed forces personnel."

Chief of RAN, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, welcomed participants and acknowledged the valuable partnerships that would be forged during the exercise.

"Kakadu is the largest and most significant international exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, it deepens relationships and interoperability between participating armed forces. Australia is a maritime nation that, like our neighbours, derives prosperity from access to the sea - assured by a strong Navy and strong partnerships." Vice Admiral Hammond said.

Building on the success of 2022, this year's exercise will feature a multinational Exercise Control element housed at RAAF Base Darwin to coordinate air, sea and subsurface activities across the full spectrum or maritime warfare from mission planning and constabulary operations up to high-end anti-submarine warfare and air defence exercises.