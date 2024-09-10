Manipur violence escalates: 40 students injured in clash with police, internet snapped for five days

IMPHAL: Over 40 students were injured on Tuesday following clashes with security forces when they attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to press for their demands to remove the DGP and security advisor to the state government, police said.
Thousands of students and women demonstrators tried to march towards the Raj Bhavan on BT Road here, but were stopped by security forces near the Congress Bhavan, they said.
The agitators shouted slogans and pelted security personnel with stones and glass marble balls, forcing the men in uniform to fire tear gas shells to disperse them, a police officer said.
Manipur University students also staged a protest rally and burnt the effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They later headed for the state secretariat, but were stopped at Kakwa in Imphal West district, he said.
"More than 40 students were injured in the clashes and have been admitted to hospital," the officer said.
An indefinite curfew, preventing people from coming outside their houses, has been clamped in Imphal East and West districts, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of BNSS were imposed in Thoubal.
The government also suspended internet services in the entire state for five days amid intensified agitation by students.
The decision was taken to curb the use of social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video, the state home department said in a notification.
"Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 PM of September 10 to till 3 PM of September 15," the notification said.
Centre sends 2,000 more CRPF personnel to state
The Centre has directed deployment of two fresh CRPF battalions comprising about 2,000 personnel for security duties in the state.
They said the move has been ordered following the withdrawal of two Assam Rifles battalions from Manipur for operational duties in Jammu and Kashmir and some other parts of the Northeast.
Additionally, 16 battalions of the force already present in the state following the violence last year, completed the establishment of their operational bases in Imphal West, Imphal East, Churachandpur, Noney, Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur last week, the sources said.
There were about 10-11 battalions of the force in Manipur before the violence broke out.
"The CRPF will have a lead role in Manipur. Fresh units of the force were rushed to the state since the violence broke out between Meitei and Kuki people last year in May and the force is now being strengthened so that decision-making is better," a top security officer told PTI.