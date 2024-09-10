PM Modi allowed Manipur to go up in flames: Congress

NEW DELHI: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, Congress Tuesday alleged he allowed the state to "go up in flames" and said he travels all over the globe engaging in "huglomacy" but cannot find time to visit the violence-hit state.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said democracy is a tall order and the rule of law itself has fallen apart in the state.

"Here is the non-biological PM telling the people of Manipur that he will do in 15 months what the Congress couldn't do in 15 years," Ramesh said and shared a video of the prime minister speaking at a rally.

"Indeed. Within 15 months of getting a decisive mandate from all sections of Manipur's society, he allowed the state to go up in flames," Ramesh said.