RSS believes some religions, languages inferior: Rahul Gandhi

WASHINGTON: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the RSS of considering some religions, languages and communities of being inferior to others and said that the fight in India is about this and not about politics.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was addressing a gathering of several hundred Indian Americans in Herndon, a Virginia suburb of Washington DC, on Monday.

First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. That is superficial, Gandhi said as he asked one of the Sikh attendees in the front rows to give his name.

What is your name, brother with the turban, he asked.

The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions, said the Congress leader.