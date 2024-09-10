Will tell businesses if trade has impact on national security, says Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Addressing a conference in Berlin, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the world must recognise the reality of interdependence.

"Instability anywhere has consequences everywhere. We see the EU and Germany as key players in the energy scenario and recognise the reality of interdependence," said Jaishankar while addressing the annual ambassadors conference of the German foreign office in Berlin on Tuesday.

On trade with China, he said it should not impact national security, adding that the government is well within its rights to tell businesses if trade has a bearing on national security. "These are legitimate issues and not everyone plays by the same rules," said Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, talking about the resolution of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he reiterated PM Modi's view that this is not an era for war.

"PM Modi went to Russia and Ukraine. We don’t think this conflict will be resolved on the battlefield. The main parties have to be at the negotiating table," he added.