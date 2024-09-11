Haryana polls: BJP releases final list of 3 candidates, senior leader Ram Bilas Sharma denied ticket

CHANDIGARH: The ruling BJP late Wednesday released its third and final list of candidates for the Haryana polls as it denied ticket to its senior leader Ram Bilas Sharma from Mahendragarh.

According to the party list, BJP has fielded Kanwar Singh Yadav from Mahendragarh, even as Sharma, sensing that the party may deny him a ticket, filed his nomination papers from the constituency earlier in the day.

From Sirsa, the party has fielded Rohtash Jangra while from Faridabad NIT, the BJP has named Satish Fagna as its candidate.

Sirsa is currently represented by BJP's ally Gopal Kanda, who heads the Haryana Lokhit Party.

With this, the BJP has named candidates for all the 90 assembly seats.

Sharma is a prominent Brahmin face of the party, who was also a Minister in the government headed by M L Khattar between 2014 and 2019.

However, Sharma lost the 2019 Assembly polls. He has also served as the BJP's Haryana unit president.

The BJP has denied tickets to a few of its sitting MLAs, including a couple of ministers.

Amid deepening schisms within the ruling BJP in Haryana over poll ticket distribution, party leader Karan Dev Kamboj on Wednesday indicated that the rebellion could have been prevented if Chief Minister Nayab Saini had a "say" in the allocation process.

The BJP on Tuesday released its second list of candidates for the polls, denying tickets to two ministers and replacing its nominee for the Pehowa seat.