Shah will sound BJP’s poll bugle in Jharkhand on Sept 21

RANCHI: Union Minister Amit Shah is likely to sound the poll bugle in Jharkhand by flagging off BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Dumka on September 21. Shah will be joined by the Chief Ministers of four states — Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

According to state BJP functionaries, though an official confirmation is yet to be made, preparations have already begun. An important meeting on the preparations of the yatras was convened by the state BJP unit in Ranchi on Tuesday which was attended by several MPs, MLAs as well as senior party officials.

Notably, to “expose the failures” of the ruling JMM-led alliance government in the state, the BJP will organise six ‘Parivartan yatras’ ahead of the polls. The yatra is being considered crucial for the BJP in the poll-bound Jharkhand, where BJP is eyeing a comeback.

‘Parivartan Yatra’ will be against corruption, false promises, deteriorating law and order, rising crimes against women, illegal infiltration, changing demography and other issues.