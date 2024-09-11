Shah will sound BJP’s poll bugle in Jharkhand on Sept 21

RANCHI: Union Minister Amit Shah is likely to sound the poll bugle in Jharkhand by flagging off BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Dumka on September 21. Shah will be joined by the Chief Ministers of four states — Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.
According to state BJP functionaries, though an official confirmation is yet to be made, preparations have already begun. An important meeting on the preparations of the yatras was convened by the state BJP unit in Ranchi on Tuesday which was attended by several MPs, MLAs as well as senior party officials.
Notably, to “expose the failures” of the ruling JMM-led alliance government in the state, the BJP will organise six ‘Parivartan yatras’ ahead of the polls. The yatra is being considered crucial for the BJP in the poll-bound Jharkhand, where BJP is eyeing a comeback.
‘Parivartan Yatra’ will be against corruption, false promises, deteriorating law and order, rising crimes against women, illegal infiltration, changing demography and other issues.
Talking to the media persons in Ranchi on Sunday, Union Minister and Jharkhand election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that though the people know the truth, but through these yatras, they will be made aware of the reality of this government.
Ahead of the yatra launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be visiting the state to transfer first installment of funds into the bank accounts of 1.13 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Jharkhand. The Prime Minister will transfer Rs 2 lakh each to the accounts of the beneficiaries in Jharkhand on September 15.
The transaction would be carried out during his visit to Jamshedpur on September 15, where he will flag off two Vande Bharat trains and launch several railway projects. Jharkhand has received 1,13,195 houses under PMAY this time. Of these, the highest number of houses (12,196) have been allotted in Palamu, followed by Garhwa (9,097), Giridih (8,599), and Ranchi (6,410).
Top BJP leaders take stock of membership drive
The BJP has added 2 crore members in eight days since the launch of its membership drive on September 2. The campaign, launched by PM Narendra Modi, is being overseen by party’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde. On Tuesday, key party leaders, including national president JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah, held meetings with party functionaries from nine states to review the campaign’s progress.