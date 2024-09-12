2 terrorists killed in J&K gunfight

SRINAGAR: A week before the first round of the three-phase Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists were killed in a day-long encounter with security forces in Kathua-Udhampur border belt in Kathua district on Wednesday.
A senior security official said that the Army launched a search operation in Khandara area of Kathua district, which lies on the border with neighbouring Udhampur, after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists there.
He said that during the search operation, which was also joined by elite para-commandos, a contact was established with the hiding terrorists. “In the ensuing gunfight, two terrorists have been killed,” the official said. The search operation is going on, he said.
The official said that additional troops have been rushed to the area to tighten the siege and prevent the terrorists from escaping the area.
It is suspected that two-four more terrorists were hiding in the area, another senior security official said, adding that throughout the day, security personnel used drones for aerial surveillance of the area.
In a separate incident, Pakistani troops on Wednesday breached the border ceasefire and fired on the BSF posts in Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.
“At about 2.35 am, an incident of unprovoked firing in the Akhnoor area from across the border happened. It was responded by the BSF personnel. A BSF jawan sustained injuries in Pakistani firing,” a BSF spokesperson said, adding that the injured was hospitalised.
The Army and the BSF deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K have been put on maximum alert and told to intensify vigil and patrolling ahead of the Assembly polls.
The Assembly polls would be held in three phases—September 18, 25 and October 1. Counting of votes will take place on October 8.
As part of its increased vigil, a joint contingent of Army and police launched a search operation in the Keran sector in border district of Kupwara.
“Searches led to recovery of a very large cache of arms ammunition and explosives including AK 47 rounds, hand grenades, RPG rounds, material for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) & other war-like stores,” the Army posted on social media platform ‘X’.
It said that the recovery is significant considering the prevailing security situation and keeping important upcoming events in view.
There has been a surge in terror attacks and encounters in the Jammu region since June this year. Terrorists are resorting to jungle warfare and have carried out hit-and-run attacks on security forces in Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch districts.
Several encounters have also taken place in Jammu region, especially in the forest area. The terrorists are taking the advantage of the topography and dense forest during the attacks and encounters.
On August 19, CRPF Inspector Kuldeep Kumar was killed in an attack on joint area domination patrol of police and paramilitary CRPF at Chill, Dudu area of Udhampur district.
Five days ago, Army Captain Deepak Singh and a Pakistani terrorist were killed in an encounter in the dense Akar forest area of neighbouring Doda district. On August 11, two soldiers and a civilian were killed in an encounter in a forest area of Ahlan Gadole area of Kokernag in Anantnag district.
On July 16, four Army soldiers, including a Captain, were killed in an encounter with troops in Desa forest area of Doda district.