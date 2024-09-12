2 terrorists killed in J&K gunfight

SRINAGAR: A week before the first round of the three-phase Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists were killed in a day-long encounter with security forces in Kathua-Udhampur border belt in Kathua district on Wednesday.

A senior security official said that the Army launched a search operation in Khandara area of Kathua district, which lies on the border with neighbouring Udhampur, after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

He said that during the search operation, which was also joined by elite para-commandos, a contact was established with the hiding terrorists. “In the ensuing gunfight, two terrorists have been killed,” the official said. The search operation is going on, he said.